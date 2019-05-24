Bleacher Report Lists Sactown as Top 10 Free-Agent Destination

It’s no secret that the young Kings have the core – and with the team on the rise, it has been calculated in an article by Bleacher Report that Sacramento has great appeal to those who will hit free agency in the coming weeks.

B/R projected the rankings of all 30 NBA teams based off of Spotrac’s practical cap-space projections. These projections estimate the nearest value of how much spending money each team has in store for 2019’s free agency.

There are a variety of factors that go into these rankings – cash to spend, playing time availability, competitiveness, coaching, culture and overall organizational.

“Who wouldn’t want to run with De’Aaron Fox?,” noted Grant Hughes.

“The Kings have the makings of an exciting core with a defined up-tempo identity,” Hughes continued. “Sacramento appears to be a team on the rise. It won 39 games last year, its highest total since 2005-06, and the drivers of that success are all ridiculously young."

Sactown entered last season with an average age of 25.65 years old, and with the young core established, it’s hopeful that free agents will consider joining in on the fun.

