Bleacher Report Lists Multiple Kings Amongst Top-100 Players

Whether it's the newly signed center or point guard in his third season, Sacramento's talents are featured amongst the league's best.

In Bleacher Report's annual rankings of the most talented players in the NBA, five Kings are awarded honors, including one as Honorable Mention.

"He's been an offensive dynamo for a while now," Dan Favale says of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who fell just outside the Top 100.

"Leaving off Bogdan Bogdanovic stings—and not just because he torched basically everyone in sight during FIBA World Cup play."

Listed at No. 90 is Harrison Barnes, the starting small forward who Bleacher Report describes as a "rock-solid defender."

Not far below Barnes is Dewayne Dedmon at No. 84.

"Dedmon is the frontcourt diamond who hides in plain sight," Favale explains. "He does a little of everything squads need most from their non-superstar bigs: finish on dives to the basket, shoot, rebound, protect the rim and outlast possessions in space."

With veterans leading off the list for Sactown, it's only right the young talent gets their time to shine as well.

Coming in at No. 79 is Marvin Bagley III.

"His goodie bag is both deeper and more polished than it has a right to be entering an age-20 season."

"His comfort level on turnaround jumpers is off the charts, and he sports good touch on his hook shot," Favale continued. "Relatedly, he sank 54.2 percent of his hook shots and 51.6 percent of his turnaround hooks."

MBIII is slated to return from his right thumb fracture in 4-6 weeks.

Further down the list at No. 54: Buddy Hield.

"Hield's defining skill: shooting," the list continued. "His touch from long range is one of the league's most sought commodities, and he has been among the top snipers for longer than most realize—like, ya know, since he entered the NBA."

Finally, topping the list for Sacramento, is none other than De'Aaron Fox at No. 23.

"He doesn't turn 22 until December. Better basketball is coming," Favale warns.

"Last season was no accident. Players don't marry Fox's blend of speed, control and IQ by chance. His brand of basketball is both the calm and the storm...he has a real shot at staking his claim as a Top-25 player."