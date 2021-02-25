Bleacher Report Lists Fox as All-Star Snub

"In his fourth season, he's fully stepped into his role as the leader of a young team," writes Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report.

Fox is averaging 22.5 points and 7.1 assists on 46.6 percent shooting from the field, while statistically being one of the most proficient clutch scorers in the league.

Despite this, Fox wasn't named a Western Conference All-Star, with the likes of Chris Paul, Zion Williamson and Devin Booker.

In naming the biggest snubs not to make the team, Fox joined Mike Conley, Trae Young and Khris Middleton as notables who won't be playing in Atlanta.

"Earlier this month, when the Kings were winning and Fox was named Western Conference Player of the Week, he was gaining legitimate buzz to make his first career All-Star appearance," Highkin continued.

"Had the coaches voted for the reserves then, he likely would have made it... But he's having an All-Star-caliber year."