Bleacher Report: Kings Have One of the Best Lineups

Sacramento is in the midst of their best stretch of the season, winning five of their last six with victories against the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics.

This stretch is highlighting the strides Sactown has made as the season has progressed, and Bleacher Report has the numbers to show it.

Ranking the best five-man lineups in the league based on net rating and "specific areas that distinguish each five-man unit—for better or worse," the Kings hold the third-best unit in basketball.

"De'Aaron Fox has made a habit of taking over games in the clutch and is posting career highs in scoring (22.3 points), true shooting percentage (56.6 percent) and usage rate (30.2 percent)," said Grant Hughes.

"But additional shouts go out to the perpetually hard-playing Richaun Holmes and his reliable floater, along with Harrison Barnes, who cannot legally be described without the phrase 'really solid.'"

Sacramento's five-man unit only trails the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs in Bleacher Report's rankings.

"The Kings are getting themselves together with wins in five of their last six games," Hughes continued.

"This lineup is salvaging a season that looked nearly lost just a couple of weeks ago, roasting opponents to the tune of a plus-34.5 net rating during that stretch."