Black History Month Spotlight:Guest Information Specialist, Lanaia Lewis

How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

I would describe my role with the Sacramento Kings, as a “first responder” to the many different departments within the company.

Who have been your biggest role models?

My biggest role model would have to be my, grandfather. He taught me how to always hold my head high, and be proud of who I am.

In what ways do you celebrate your African American heritage?

I celebrate my African American heritage by, pulling from southern roots, background, and the many different traditions we have. For example, I come from a very large southern family, so when we have large gatherings, we usually have a buffet style “spread” of food. The food represents the bond and closeness we are sharing with one another.

What advice would you give to fellow African Americans who are striving to succeed in the sports and entertainment industry?

I would tell my fellow African Americans striving to enter the Sports and Entertainment industry, to always reach for their dreams and to look into other ventures in the industry such as: (tech) and not just basketball.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

I enjoy interacting with my fellow co-workers. I also enjoy meeting new people that come in and out of the office, throughout the year.

Why is it important to continue to encourage diversity in the workplace?

I think it’s important to have diversity in the workplace, because it helps us learn about each other’s differences, backgrounds, and cultures. And if we’re lucky, we can start a positive dialogue.