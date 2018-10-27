Bjelica’s Big Game Propels Sactown to Victory

Nemanja’s performance was crucial to securing the win at home.
by Kyle Ramos
Social Coordinator
Posted: Oct 27, 2018

We’re only six games into the season and Nemanja Bjelica is well on his way to becoming a fan favorite in Sacramento.

The Serbian forward led the Kings with 26 points and 12 rebounds last night in a 116-112 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards.

Bjelica nailed six three-pointers and was a big part of an 11-0 run in the third quarter to ignite Sactown in the second half.


Though some may consider this performance by No. 88 a surprise, Nemanja isn’t letting the doubt affect him.

“All my life, all my career I was underrated,” said Bjelica after the game. “But I don’t have a problem with that. I just love the game of basketball and I worked really hard to be here today.

The win also set the Kings record to 3-3 on the year as the young squad continues to show promise in the early part of the 2018-19 campaign.


“We just need to stay together and prepare ourselves for every single game,” said Nemanja. “One thing I can say is that this team has a bright future.”

