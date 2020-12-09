Bjelica: Fox is Looking Like an All-Star

Unlike Nemanja Bjelica's jersey number — which changed from No. 88 to No. 8 this season — some things stay the same.

De'Aaron Fox, healthy and eager to get back on the floor, is impressing everyone at Training Camp as the season inches closer.

"I don't know what he did this summer, but for me, he's looking like an All Star," said No. 8. "He's our leader and I'm so happy for him."

Swipa finished last season with career-high marks in points (21.1), field goal percentage (48.0) and minutes (32.0).

"De’Aaron just he looks way different than last year and two years ago," Bjelica continued. "He looks very good on the court."