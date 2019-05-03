BIG3 Highlighted by Former Sacramento Talents

Since the BIG3 was founded in 2017, basketball fans from all eras have had the chance to watch some of their favorite hoopers in a 3-on-3 setting.

Whether they just retired or have been out of the game for some time, BIG3, co-founded by rapper/actor Ice Cube, has been a fun venture for participants and followers alike.

This year, former Sacramento Kings are represented up and down league rosters, both as players and coaching the sidelines.

Reggie Evans spent 13 seasons in the Association before transitioning into the BIG3, with his final two years being in Sacramento.

Last summer, Evans led the BIG3 in rebounds and was second in the league in blocks. He also finished second amongst all players in field goals made.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf returns after spending two seasons in Sactown and the past two summers with the BIG3. The 6-foot-1 guard was a co-captain in 2018.



Your official 2019 BIG3 rosters. LETS GET TO WORK pic.twitter.com/Un14Pw6Dd1 — BIG3 (@thebig3) May 2, 2019

Former 916 talents can also be seen on the sidelines, as Reggie Theus and Nate Archibald will coach the Bivouac and Aliens, respectively.

Once and brief Kings, Drew Gooden and Royce White, will also be suiting up this summer.

Finally, fan favorites such as Bonzi Wells and Cuttino Mobley will join Jermaine Taylor and Donte Green to round out Sacramento's pool of players.

Other former NBA talent participating include Joe Johnson, Al Jefferson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Lamar Odom and more.

BIG3 games will begin to air live on CBS and CBSSports beginning June 22.