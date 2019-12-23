Bibby Opens Up His Home and About his Time in Sacramento

In a recent episode of The Player Tribune’s show House Guest, host and former NBA guard Nate Robinson trekked out to Arizona to pay Kings legend Mike Bibby a visit.

No. 10 showed off his sprawling Phoenix estate that included the kind of luxuries that many would dream of - a robust game room, an indoor basketball/volleyball court, and an entire room dedicated to his 3,000-plus pairs of kicks.

While taking the tour, Mike got to reminiscing about his time in Sacramento and the events that led up to his arrival to the Kings.

Bibby said that he was given the choice of where to be traded to when the then-Vancouver Grizzlies gave him the option.

“He said, ‘where’s the number one place you want to go?’ And I told him, ‘Sacramento’” said Bibby.

“Everybody made me feel comfortable, was glad to have me, and that made it so much easier for me to come in and play,” he continued. “It was just a fun thing to be around. It was the best time of my life.”

The full episode of House Guest can be viewed below.