Barnes: 'We're Building Something' in Sacramento

"Just to be able to celebrate with my teammates, to have that joy, I think that kind of embodies where we’re at as a team right now," said Harrison Barnes following his miraculous last-second winner on Saturday.

"Not only are we winning, but it feels like we’re building something.”

Barnes' words come after an active trade deadline for the team, seeing multiple former Kings depart and four new players arrive.

The new group of Kings made their debut on Saturday against Cleveland, making it a special night for all involved.

"It's definitely a great way to get started," Maurice Harkless said Saturday. "It felt good to be on the floor with the guys, and the dramatic ending — I couldn't ask for a better ending for the first game, you know?"

Harkless made his debut alongside Delon Wright and Terence Davis, with newcomer Chris Silva also on the sideline.

"I didn't meet the guys until about two hours before tipoff," explained Wright, who last played for the Detroit Pistons.

"Just trying to meet everybody and kind of learn the plays on the fly. But at the end of the day, it's just basketball and we're going out there, playing and just trying to have fun."

Sacramento is having fun, enjoying a four-game winning streak with De'Aaron Fox once again winning Western Conference Player of the Week.

"I think it’s starting to hit me that it’s going to be a great situation for me and my family," Wright continued after the win.

“Just us making that little comeback within the last minute and Harrison just making a tough shot, it’s a hell of a first day for me and the rest of the guys.”