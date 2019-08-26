Barnes Aims for Gold as World Cup Exhibition Season Ends

On Monday, Team USA finalized it's 12-man roster that will head to Shanghai in hopes of bringing home the trophy.

At 27, Barnes is one of the elder statesmen on the team, despite being in the league for more than seven seasons.

In HB's first game vs Australia in the World Cup Exhibition Series, the veteran logged 13 minutes coming off the bench.

In that same opening matchup, USA beat Australia 102-86. Unfortunately in their second meeting, the United States fell 98-94 in a battle that went down to the wire.

But, Barnes had his best game of the summer - 20 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes of action on 58 percent shooting.

Finally, Monday saw Team USA cap off their exhibition schedule with a matchup against Canada.

The Kings forward got the starting nod, playing over 22 minutes and registering nine points, three rebounds and finishing with a team-high +/- of +16.

Team USA now heads to Shanghai for Training Camp, leading up to their Sep. 1 debut against the Czech Republic.

USA Basketball continues Sept. 3 against Turkey and Sept. 5 against Japan before the Second Round begins.