Harrison Barnes Eyes Postseason Berth with Sactown

From the minute he arrived in Sacramento, Harrison Barnes has hit the ground running.

It was a new and jarring experience for the former Dallas Maverick when he was traded to the Kings last month, who detailed the process with The Undefeated.

“I went home that night. I was talking to my wife. Phone is blowing up. All of a sudden, I hear from my agent. Boom. You’re on a flight the next morning at 9 a.m.,” Barnes told Marc J. Spears.

“You land. Boom. You do physicals. Friday morning I’m in the shootaround with the Sacramento Kings. That night, I’m playing the game. I’m playing at the end of the game and I don’t know the plays. I’m just playing hard. I’m running around.”

Barnes spent two and a half seasons in Dallas after starting his career with the Golden State Warriors. With the Dubs, No. 40 blossomed into a crucial component of the starting rotation and helped them on their path to a championship in the 2015-16 season.

Now, he’s focused on helping a different Nor Cal team find playoff success.

“I truly do believe we have the opportunity to make the playoffs. It would be huge for a number of different reasons,” said the North Carolina Product. “One, for the guys in this locker room. For the young guys that can see their careers catapulted, just experiencing what that postseason would be like.”

“The second thing is when an organization like this has been through a lot of turmoil, who hasn’t been to the playoffs since ’06, that would mean a lot, just for all of the sacrifices that the organization and team has made to get to where it is, the coaches. Everyone’s put in the work.”

HB has averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his eight games with the Kings, while also providing valuable lineup flexibility with his ability to play multiple positions.

As the season hits the home stretch, Barnes provided further insight into his current mindset.

“The biggest thing that I’m excited about now is that I’m playing for a team that has a chance to make the postseason,” Harrison said. “What’s exciting now is that every game there is so much on the line to make the postseason. That’s where my energy is right now.”

No. 40 and Sacramento will be back in action on Monday night at home against the New York Knicks.