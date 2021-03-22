Barnes: 'My Focus is to Continue to Get Better'

"It’s been a different experience, especially with how we travel and how we move," Harrison Barnes told The Ringer.

"Everything takes a lot more time—the extra hour waiting for the rapid test, testing on off days, testing on All-Star break, having to test every day. All the little things add up over the course of the season."

No. 40 continues his steady play for Sacramento, totaling 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with a 62.4 true shooting percentage.

One hobby Barnes mentioned having more time for during this unusual season was reading books.

"One was called Heavy [by Kiese Laymon]. That was really good. Another one was Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. Another one, The Nickel Boys," Barnes said.

"Another one was called Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts by Annie Duke. I just finished Green Lights by Matthew McConaughey, which was phenomenal. And then, I’m currently reading Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman."

Barnes also detailed his impressive play this season, crediting his offseason training and all-around dedication to the game.

"Over the past two years, I’ve really just been putting in a lot of work in the offseason with my development coach Noah LaRoche," Barnes explained.

"We’ve been working very hard to just try to improve my all-around game, see what areas I need to improve, and just how to be effective with the touches that you have."