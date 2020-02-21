Barnes Burner: Harrison Catches Fire Against Grizz

Sometimes a short break can do wonders.

Sacramento returned to action following the All-Star festivities and did so in emphatic fashion. The Kings picked up a 129-125 win against the Memphis Grizzlies helping to reestablish some positive momentum for a squad looking to make a push in the remaining part of the schedule.

The 129 points scored by Sactown also marked the highest offensive output by the team in a non-overtime contest this season.

Harrison Barnes appeared to have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the break as he erupted for a game-high 32 points in the win - just two points shy of tying his career-high scoring mark.

“He came in ready, he made some shots, but it’s just being out there and be ready for us,” said De’Aaron Fox following the contest. “That’s one thing that he brings to this team — even if he’s not making shots, he’s doing something and I think that’s what being a pro is about.”

Fox turned in a noteworthy showing of his own, dropping 26 points to go with four assists and three rebounds.

Outside of the box score, Harry Giles III made several key contributions down the stretch on defense.

“Tonight, [Harry] made some winning plays,” said head coach Luke Walton. “That edge and the fire he plays with that the crowd loves so much, we need that. We needed all of it and I’m happy with his performance overall.”

Sacramento will now start up a four-game road stretch starting with a trip to Los Angeles for a bout with the Clippers on Saturday afternoon.