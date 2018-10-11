Bagley’s Passion for Hoops and Hip-Hop Goes Way Back

It’s fair to say that Marvin Bagley III is most well-known for his work on the basketball court. That’s usually how it goes when you’re a top high school prospect who goes on to dominate the college hoops scene and is selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

However, since arriving in the Association, Marvin has utilized his platform to help share another passion with fans...making music.

The Kings big man shed more light on his musical beginnings with The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

“I would do Michael Jackson dances and watch his videos,” Bagley said, reflecting on his younger years. “Copy everything. I used to [perform] wherever. They used to have a little beat machine and I would play the Michael Jackson song. And I would just start dancing and everyone would be looking. It just went on from there.”

Under his rap moniker, MB3FIVE has released music on a semi-regular basis in recent months. On the day he was drafted, MBIII dropped a mixtape on his SoundCloud account and released additional tracks throughout the summer.

The rookie even performed live for the first time in Sacramento as he put on a show for Kings team members in August.

“Basketball is my passion, but I love both," reflected Bagley. “You got some people who try to make music just for fun and mess around with it. But I really study music and rappers like Tupac and the rappers before us. I just try to learn as much as I can and get better with my music as well as basketball.”

With less than a week before he makes his regular season debut, No. 35 is eager to bring the same swagger that he showed on the mic to Golden 1 Center.