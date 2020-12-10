Bagley ‘Feeling Great’ in Return to Court

“I’m feeling great, man,” Marvin Bagley III said on Wednesday.

“I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt in a while. I took time this offseason to put more time into my body, just do everything I can control to make sure I’m on the court and available for my team.”

Bagley finished last season playing in just 13 games, but the young big man is putting that behind him.

“I really don’t care to talk about it anymore,” said the 21-year-old. “I’m just looking forward. I’m excited to be with this new group of guys, these new faces we’ve got here, and I’m excited to build on what we’ve been doing so far.”

After watching much of the season from the sidelines, No. 35 is ready to return with ferocity.

“I’ve got a lot of fire inside right now from sitting out so long,” Bagley said.

“I’ve got a chip on my shoulder as every year, but it’s even more this year. God got me through that tough time. I learned a lot. I saw a lot. It was tough at the moment, but it was a blessing in disguise. I was able to learn a lot, focus on my body, take control of my health, and just get better.”