Giles Tabbed as Sleeper Rookie of the Year Candidate

The excitement surrounding Harry Giles continued to build recently, as Bleacher Report ranked the Kings big man as a possible top-three finisher in the Rookie of the Year rankings.

As noted by Zach Buckley, at least one non-Top-10 pick has finished top-three in Rookie of the Year voting each of the last five seasons. Giles was taken with the No. 20 selection In the 2017 NBA Draft.

“A healthy Harry Giles — which he's reportedly been for a while — is a problem,” wrote Buckley. “He's explosive around the rim and skilled away from it. It isn't uncommon to hear Giles likened to former do-it-all Sacramento Kings star Chris Webber, the 1993-94 Rookie of the Year and a five-time All-Star.”

Giles burst onto the scene as the top high school prospect in the nation before continuing his career at Duke, but it was his re-emergence in July at Summer League that had NBA pundits and fans remembering how skilled the big man truly is.





The sky is the limit for Giles, and Sacramento fans can’t wait to see how the big man answers the call this season.