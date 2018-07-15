Anthony Brown Leads All Scorers in Finale

Persistence is key in the NBA.

Just because you don’t get drafted doesn’t mean you won’t see the bright lights of the Association. And even if you are drafted, there’s no guarantees you’ll have a long, successful career.

For Anthony Brown, the latter is all too true. Drafted by the Lakers 34th overall in 2015, Brown has since played for the G-League, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves and now the Sacramento Kings Summer League roster.





On Friday, Brown flashed what many saw during his two-stint last year with the T-Wolves: the ability to score in multiple ways along with providing a strong physical presence on both ends.

Brown finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the win over the Golden State Warriors.

In 45 games with the T-Wolves G-League affiliate last season, Brown averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 46 percent shooting.





While Brown hasn’t found a home yet in the NBA, performances like he had in the Kings Summer League finale will only help his case for a consistent stint with a team.

Driving to the lane, pulling up from midrange and finishing in traffic were all on display from Brown against the Warriors. He can help a team, now he awaits his call.