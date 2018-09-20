Anonymous Fan Pays for Harry’s Dinner

The Kings big man’s meal ended with a kind gesture.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Sep 20, 2018

Playing in Sacramento can come with unexpected surprises.

While Harry Giles III was out to grab a bite to eat earlier this week, he learned that not only had a fan paid for his meal but that they had also left an encouraging message on the bill.


Giles posted the image of the receipt on his Instagram story and then later shared his gratitude for the anonymous fan on Twitter.


We may never know who this mystery person is, but rest assured their generous gesture was appreciated and that they are not alone in their prediction for Harry’s debut season in Sacramento.

