Analytics Project Haliburton as Top Performing Rookie

In projections devised by FiveThirtyEight, No. 0 tops any rookie in predicting season-long success.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Dec 22, 2020

Nate Silver — known statistician, analyst and writer — is the Editor-in-Chief of FiveThirtyEight.

FiveThirtyEight uses models and analytics for a multitude of topics, ranging from sports to politics.

Recently, Silver shared his model predicting the most impactful rookies this season, with Hailburton leading the way.


"Ouur projections don't always care for high-usage players and want to see a diverse range of skills," Silver continued.

"Especially any signs of defensive acumen. So a guy like Haliburton (steals + rebounds + assists + efficient shooting) checks a lot of boxes."


Haliburton finished the preseason averaging 6.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting, adding 3.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 21.4 minutes.

