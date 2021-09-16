On 916 Day, Kings Announce Golden 1 Center’s Five-Year Anniversary Celebration

Today, in honor of 916 Day, the Sacramento Kings revealed Golden 1 Center’s five-year anniversary celebration including sweepstakes, Fan Fest, Hoop Fest and theme nights fans can look forward to for the 2021-22 Season.

“Golden 1 Center was created to bring people together and has done so for the past five years with performances by entertainment’s biggest acts, Sacramento Kings basketball and community-centered events,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “We have built a world-class facility in the heart of Sacramento, but what makes Golden 1 Center truly great is its community. We are thrilled to continue welcoming the world’s greatest fans back to the arena with another impressive lineup of concerts, games and events.”

Five Years of Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center opened with Sir Paul McCartney on October 4, 2016 and since then has set industry standards as the most sustainable, technologically advanced and iconic sports and entertainment venue. The world-class, state-of-the-art arena has been at the forefront of leveraging innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance the fan and guest experience. Moreover, it continues to rank as a top arena venue, creating an epicenter of entertainment for Sacramento and Northern California as one of the world’s greatest sports and live events facilities.

Since opening, the arena has become the center of more than $6.5 billion in investment in the greater Downtown area. With 59 new development projects completed, 28 projects under construction and 81 more projects proposed, Golden 1 Center has been a key part of revitalization efforts across the grid.

To celebrate the arena’s five-year anniversary, fans will have the opportunity to enter a season-long sweepstakes to win free tickets to each event held in the venue through June 2022.

To learn more about the celebration, sweepstakes and the past five years, visit Golden1Center.com/5 and view a video HERE.

Fan Fest and Hoop Fest

On Saturday, October 9, the Kings will host their annual free Fan Fest and Open Practice in anticipation of the upcoming 2021-22 season at Golden 1 Center. This all-ages event will be free and open to the public, with tickets required for admission. Fans can reserve up to four general admission tickets at Kings.com/FanFest. Fan Fest parking can be reserved online at reserve.sacpark.org for $5 for the West Garage. Anyone paying online will automatically pay $5, while those who pay day of will pay the listed rate. Health and safety protocols for entry to the arena can be found at Kings.com/HealthandSafety. View a highlight video of previous Fan Fest events HERE.

Before Fan Fest, fans will have the opportunity to listen to live DJs and watch or participate in Hoop Fest, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on the DOCO Plaza starting at 11 a.m. Participants must be at least 15 years old and vaccinated to participate as the championship game will be held inside Golden 1 Center on the court. To sign up to participate in Hoop Fest, visit Kings.com/HoopFest. Fans can also visit Tahoe Blue Ridge in the plaza to enjoy food and beverage including new signature cocktails and a selection of flavored popcorn or items from one of DOCO’s other favorite eateries.

Season Ticket Members and Golden 1 Credit Union members will have early access into the arena at 11:45 a.m. with doors opening at 12 p.m. The 916 Crew and Kings Street Team will be on hand, playing games with fans and passing out prizes throughout the concourse and plaza. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the NBA Summer League trophy on the concourse. The full Kings roster and coaching staff will participate in an open practice featuring team drills, skills challenges, a scrimmage, and the traditional rookie dance contest. In addition, fans will have an opportunity to stock up on the newest gear from the Kings Team Store ahead of Opening Night.

Additionally, youth ages 6-14 are invited to participate in a Jr. Kings youth basketball clinic at 9 a.m. on October 9 to coincide with Fan Fest and tip-off Jr. NBA Week. Spots are limited and will be available for purchase at Kings.com/JrKings later this month.

2020-21 Season Select Theme Nights

Last month, the Kings announced their full season schedule, which will showcase a number of interactive and immersive theme nights. Breast Health Awareness will take place on October 24 and Mental Health Awareness on January 10, while Salute to First Responders and Service will take place on November 5 and November 8, respectively. The team will celebrate Latinx Heritage on October 14, Diwali on November 3, Native American and Indigenous Heritage on November 24, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage on December 8, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16, Black History Month tips off on February 2, Lunar New Year will be celebrated on February 5, Women’s Empowerment on March 14, Greek Heritage on March 16 and Slamson’s birthday on March 20. The team will conclude their regular season schedule with a Sixth Man Celebration on April 5. The full list of theme nights can be viewed at Kings.com/Promos.

For more information about Golden 1 Center’s five-year anniversary campaign, Fan Fest, Hoop Fest or to buy tickets to a game, visit Kings.com.