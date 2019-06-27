916 Crew Auditions: What to Expect

The wait is almost over.

Tomorrow will be begin the 2-day audition process for the 916 Crew. Read below to get an in-depth look on the audition process, so you can come pumped and prepared.

AUDITION ESSENTIALS

Date, Time and Location

Auditions will be held on June 28-29. The first day of auditions will be located at Golden 1 Center. You can check-in at the VIP entrance of Golden 1 Center on L Street.

Doors open at 5PM, and auditions will begin at 6PM on Friday. Callbacks will be held on Saturday, June 29 at the Natomas Practice Facility at 1PM.

What to Bring

Come with your resume, 8X10 headshot and water.

If you are selected for the final call back on June 29, it will include interviews and a final dance audition. For the interview, please bring business attire.

What to Wear

Comfortable dance attire, and non-marking soled shoes.

CHOREOGRAPHERS

Sacramento’s crew will be headlined by three regional dance studios, Dance Elite All Stars (Faith Knappenberger), Hype Dance Studio (Sarah Schneeweis) and Kast Academy of the Arts (Summer & Keith Turk).

These studios will work together to choreograph routines for the debut season of the gender inclusive group.

Stay up-to-date on coverage throughout the audition process through 916 Crew Twitter and Instagram!