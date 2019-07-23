5 Things Chris Webber Can’t Live Without

After a noteworthy career on the hardwood, C-Webb has been making the most of his retirement with his ventures in broadcasting and acting. But even with a hectic schedule, there are some constants that Webber needs in his life.

We caught up with No. 4 to find out the five things he can’t live without.

Music

“I grew up on music. My mom was a choir director. Music has been in my house every second of our lives.”

Hot sauce

“Tabasco sauce and extra hot sauce – can’t live without those.”

My family

“Definitely my babies. They’re twins and they’re my bosses now, so I gotta be around for them.”

My golf clubs

“Never thought I would say that. Shout out to Bobby Jackson who thinks he’s Tiger Woods.”

Books

“I’m a crazy reader – I read a lot.”