2021 Summer League Championship Game Primer

The Sacramento Kings (4-0) go up against the Boston Celtics (4-0) in the 2021 Summer League Championship game.

The Kings made it to the championship by defeating the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks and by finishing with a higher point differential than the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Similarly, the Boston Celtics advanced to the championship by defeating the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers and by finishing with the highest point differential.

If the Kings win tonight, they become the first team to win more than one Summer League championship since they began awarding championships in 2013. Their first Summer League title was awarded back in 2014 when they defeated the Houston Rockets 77-68 and Ray McCallum Jr. was awarded Championship MVP.

ESPN Network

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN at 6 P.M. PT

Summer League action is available on mobile and can be live-streamed through the ESPN app or NBA.com.

Comprehensive Summer League Coverage

