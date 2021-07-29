2021 Draft Day Primer

DRAFT SELECTIONS

Sacramento enters the 2021 NBA Draft with one selection in each round – No. 9 in the first round and No. 39th in the second round.

ESPN & ABC

Beginning at 5 p.m. PDT, tune-in to ESPN or ABC to watch the 2021 NBA Draft live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

2021 NBA Draft Preview: beginning at 3:30 p.m. PDT. ESPN2 will tip off Draft coverage with Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Mike Schmitz, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks to discuss the biggest NBA Draft storylines including top picks, possible trades and more.

2021 Pre-Draft Workouts

Sacramento did not officially hold Pre-Draft Workouts during the weeks leading up to the 2021 Draft. However, an undisclosed number of prospects showcased their skills at the Golden 1 Center practice facility.

2020 NBA Draft

Last year, the Sacramento Kings made 3 picks (1 first-round and 2 second-round), selecting Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton (No. 12), Mississippi State Small Forward Robert Woodard II (Second-round draft trade from Memphis Grizzles), and Texas Tech Point Guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (No. 42).

