2020 Draft Lottery Primer

So you’re telling us there’s a chance…

Thursday night will mark the true beginning of the offseason for the Kings as the NBA Draft Lottery takes place virtually to determine the order of selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

After finishing with an identical record, Sacramento won a tiebreaker this week over the New Orleans Pelicans, improving Sactown’s lottery position to the No. 12 spot.

At that slot, the Kings will have a 1.3 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and a 6.2 percent chance of moving up into the top four picks.

In the history of the NBA Draft Lottery, Sacramento has moved up just twice from their starting location - once in 1989 and most recently in 2018.

This year’s events will be conducted virtually and the Kings will be represented by their lucky charm, De’Aaron Fox, who was also representing the squad when they moved up in the 2018 Lottery.



Our good luck charm is back! @swipathefox is representing the Kings at the 2020 #NBADraftLottery! pic.twitter.com/0cvAj4CqbT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 18, 2020

Below is a breakdown of the odds of securing the first overall pick for every team in the Lottery:

Golden State 14.0%

Cleveland 14.0%

Minnesota 14.0%

Atlanta 12.5%

Detroit 10.5%

New York 9.0%

Chicago 7.5%

Charlotte 6.0%

Washington 4.5%

Phoenix 3.0%

San Antonio 2.0%

Sacramento 1.3%

New Orleans 1.2%

Memphis 0.5%

In addition to the first round selection, the Kings also hold three more picks in the second round (No. 35, No. 43 and No. 52).

To find out how the ping pong balls fall into place, tune in on ESPN beginning at 5:30 p.m. PDT tonight.

