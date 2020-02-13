2020 All-Star Weekend Primer

Find out all you need to know heading into this weekend's festivities.
by Kyle Ramos
Posted: Feb 13, 2020

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is here and Buddy Hield is ready to shine once again.

For the second consecutive year, Buddy Buckets will be representing the Kings during the 3-Point Contest in Chicago.


In his first go at the event last year, No. 24 made a run to the finals of the shootout, falling just short of taking home the gold.


Hield will be taking on a plethora of talented sharpshooters once again this time around, including Davis Bertans, Devin Booker, Decontae' Graham, Joe Harris, Zach Lavine, Duncan Robinson, and Trae Young.

Tune in on Saturday, February 15 at 5 P.M. PT on TNT to see if Buddy Buckets can come out on top with the trophy!

