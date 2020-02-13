2020 All-Star Weekend Primer
The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is here and Buddy Hield is ready to shine once again.
For the second consecutive year, Buddy Buckets will be representing the Kings during the 3-Point Contest in Chicago.
Phoenix @suns guard @DevinBook has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured @trailblazers guard @Dame_Lillard in the #MtnDew3PT at #StateFarmSaturday. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/P4WL5DWbb4
— 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020
In his first go at the event last year, No. 24 made a run to the finals of the shootout, falling just short of taking home the gold.
THEY DON'T CALL HIM BUCKETS FOR NOTHING
26 points in the first round for @buddyhield! pic.twitter.com/PW95Cp8bR0
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 17, 2019
Hield will be taking on a plethora of talented sharpshooters once again this time around, including Davis Bertans, Devin Booker, Decontae' Graham, Joe Harris, Zach Lavine, Duncan Robinson, and Trae Young.
Tune in on Saturday, February 15 at 5 P.M. PT on TNT to see if Buddy Buckets can come out on top with the trophy!
