2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Primer

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup competition will be held Aug. 31 - Sept. 15 in China.

As part of the preparation for the event, USA Basketball is holding training camp in Las Vegas with the National Team roster alongside the 13-member Select Team.

The Sacramento Kings will represent the United States on both teams, with Harrison Barnes on the National Team and De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III on the Select Team.



Harrison Barnes Selected to Attend 2019 USA Men's Training Camp » https://t.co/NqwF7l6k3N pic.twitter.com/wcAgA28ehe — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 10, 2019

"USA Basketball is looking to select the best team possible for the FIBA World Cup as we attempt to win a third straight gold medal," said Managing Director Jerry Colangelo. "We have a deep roster of men who have played for USA Basketball and who have experienced playing in FIBA events, so they understand the competitiveness of FIBA basketball and have respect for the other national teams. We’re looking forward to exposing the selected players to FIBA World Cup competition and the incredible experience of representing their country in one of the world’s premiere basketball’s competitions.”

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will serve in that same capacity for the National Team. His assistants will include Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova head coach Jay Wright.

For the Select Team, former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy will serve as coach for the 13 selected members.



De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III Named to 2019 USA Men's Select Team » https://t.co/cS28q3obQC pic.twitter.com/Vqk9hHxjFz — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 25, 2019

“The purpose of the Select Team is to help prepare our National Team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program,” Colangelo continued. “These 13 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of USA Basketball Select teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level.”

Team USA training camp begins Aug. 5. Stay tuned to Kings.com and all social channels for updates!