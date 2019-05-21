2019 NBA Draft Combine Recap

The NBA Draft process continued this past weekend, with the two-day Combine bringing in prospects from around the country.

In addition to the over 60 participants, the NBA selected 11 players from the G League Elite Camp to compete in the festivities as well.

Sacramento has three second-round picks in the upcoming June draft — No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60.

Below are the results of individual drills for all players who participated, via NBA.com.

Standing Reach

Tacko Fall 10' 2.5''

Bol Bol 9' 7.5''

Moses Brown 9' 5''

Neemias Queta 9' 3.5''

Jaxson Hayes 9' 2.5''

Height W/O Shoes

Tacko Fall 7' 5.25''

Moses Brown 7' 1.25''

Bol Bol 7' 0.75''

Neemias Queta 6' 10.75''

Jaxson Hayes 6' 10.25''

Wingspan

Tacko Fall 8' 2.25''

Bol Bol 7' 7''

Moses Brown 7' 4.75''

Neemias Queta 7' 4.25''

Eric Paschall 6' 11.75'

Standing Vertical Leap

Jordan Bone 36.00

Jalen Lecque 35.00

O'Shae Brissett 34.00

Brandon Clarke 34.00

Jared Harper 33.50

Max Vertical Leap

Jalen Lecque 43.00

Jordan Bone 42.50

Jaylen Hands 41.50

Jared Harper 40.50

Brandon Clarke 40.50

Shuttle Run

Jordan Bone 2.78

Devon Dotson 2.80

Carsen Edwards 2.82

Admiral Schofield 2.87

Dylan Windler 2.94

Lane Agility

Jordan Bone 9.97

Kris Wilkes 10.39

Cody Martin 10.44

Kyle Guy 10.48

Cameron Johnson 10.52

Three Quarter Sprint

Jared Harper 3.04

Devon Dotson 3.04

Tremont Waters 3.07

Jordan Bone 3.08

Jaylen Hands 3.12

NBA Break Left Shooting %

Jordan Bone 100

Jalen McDaniels 83.3

Jared Harper 80.0

Reggie Perry 80.0

Ignas Brazdeikis 80.0

NBA Break Right Shooting %

Kyle Guy 100

Tremont Waters 100

Quinndary Weatherspoon 100

Jaylen Hands 80.0

Cody Martin 80.0

NBA Corner Left Shooting %

Jared Harper 100

Carsen Edwards 100

Mfiondu Kabengele 100

Tremont Waters 100

Terence Davis 80.0

NBA Corner Right Shooting %

Jordan Poole 100

Brian Bowen II 80.0

Terence Davis 80.0

Jared Harper 80.0

DaQuan Jefferies 80.0

NBA Top Key Shooting %

Terence Davis 100

Jordan Bone 100

Miye Oni 100

Tremont Waters 100

Jaylen Hands 80.0

On The Move Fifteen Shooting %

Jaylen Nowell 82.8

Bruno Fernando 71.0

Mfiondu Kabengele 70.0

Louis King 69.0

Devon Dotson 68.8

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 20.