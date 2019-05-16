2019 NBA Draft Combine Primer

After an eventful NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, it’s time to turn the page to the next stage in the pre-Draft process.

The Draft Combine was previously set to have 66 participants, but increased to 77 after 11 standouts from the NBA G-League Elite Camp were also selected to be a part of the events.

The Combine feature five-on-five games as well as shooting, strength and agility drills.

Take a look at this year’s attendees below.

NBA Draft Combine Attendees

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech)

Barrett, RJ (Duke)

Bassey, Charles (Western Kentucky)

Bazley, Darius (Princeton HS (OH))

Bol, Bol (Oregon)

Bone, Jordan (Tennessee)

Bowen, Brian (Sydney Kings (Australia))

Bowman, Ky (Boston College)

Brazdeikis, Ignas (Michigan)

Brown, Moses (UCLA)

Clarke, Brandon (Gonzaga)

Claxton, Nicolas (Georgia)

Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech)

Dort, Luguentz (Arizona State)

Dotson, Devon (Kansas)

Edwards, Carsen (Purdue)

Fernando, Bruno (Maryland)

Gafford, Daniel (Arkansas)

Garland, Darius (Vanderbilt)

Grimes, Quentin (Kansas)

Guy, Kyle (Virginia)

Hands, Jaylen (UCLA)

Hayes, Jaxson (Texas)

Herro, Tyler (Kentucky)

Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest)

Horton-Tucker, Talen (Iowa State)

Hunter, De’Andre (Virginia)

Jerome, Ty (Virginia)

Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina)

Johnson, Keldon (Kentucky)

Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State)

King, Louis (Oregon)

Langford, Romeo (Indiana)

Lawson, Dedric (Kansas)

Lecque, Jalen (Brewster Academy (NH))

Little, Nassir (North Carolina)

Matthews, Charles (Michigan)

McDaniels, Jalen (San Diego State)

Morant, Ja (Murray State)

Norvell Jr., Zach (Gonzaga)

Nowell, Jaylen (Washington)

Nwora, Jordan (Louisville)

Okeke, Chuma (Auburn)

Okpala, KZ (Stanford)

Oni, Miye (Yale)

Paschall, Eric (Villanova)

Ponds, Shamorie (St. John’s)

Poole, Jordan (Michigan)

Porter Jr., Kevin (USC)

Porter, Jontay (Missouri)

Queta, Neemias (Utah State)

Reddish, Cam (Duke)

Reid, Naz (LSU)

Roby, Isaiah (Nebraska)

Samanic, Luka (Olimpija (Slovenia))

Schofield, Admiral (Tennessee)

Shittu, Simisola (Vanderbilt)

Tillie, Killian (Gonzaga)

Washington Jr., PJ (Kentucky)

Waters, Tremont (LSU)

Weatherspoon, Quinndary (Mississippi State)

White, Coby (North Carolina)

Wilkes, Kris (UCLA)

Williams, Grant (Tennessee)

Williamson, Zion (Duke)

Windler, Dylan (Belmont)

G-League Elite Camp Prospects Added

Tacko Fall (UCF)

Terance Mann (Florida State)

Dewan Hernandez (Miami)

Oshae Brissett (Syracuse)

Cody Martin (Nevada)

DaQuan Jeffries (Tulsa)

Jared Harper (Auburn)

Tyler Cook (Iowa)

Marial Shayok (Iowa State)

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State)

Terence Davis (Ole Miss)

All the action will be taking place at Quest Multisport in Chicago on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17. ESPN 2 will provide full coverage both days from 3-7 p.m. ET.

Sacramento holds three selections in June’s Draft: No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60.