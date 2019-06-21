2019 NBA Draft Recap

The 2019 NBA Draft is officially in the books.

Barclays Center was bursting at the seams to see the new draft class become a part of the NBA family.

Entering the draft, the Kings held picks No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60.

With the 40th overall pick, the Kings selected Justin James, a guard out of Wyoming.

Sacramento followed No. 40 by selecting Ignas Brazeikis with the 47th pick, before sending the Michigan product to New York.

As a result, the Knicks selected Kyle Guy from Virginia with the 55th overall selection before his rights were traded to Sacramento.

For the final selection of the 2019 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Vanja Marinkovic out of Serbia at the 60th pick.

