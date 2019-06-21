2019 NBA Draft Recap
The 2019 NBA Draft is officially in the books.
Barclays Center was bursting at the seams to see the new draft class become a part of the NBA family.
Entering the draft, the Kings held picks No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60.
With the 40th overall pick, the Kings selected Justin James, a guard out of Wyoming.
. .
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 21, 2019
Sacramento followed No. 40 by selecting Ignas Brazeikis with the 47th pick, before sending the Michigan product to New York.
As a result, the Knicks selected Kyle Guy from Virginia with the 55th overall selection before his rights were traded to Sacramento.
Welcome to Sacramento, @kylejguy5! pic.twitter.com/Q7PB4TG7c7
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 21, 2019
For the final selection of the 2019 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Vanja Marinkovic out of Serbia at the 60th pick.
.
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 21, 2019
@LeaderOfHorde + @vanjam32 pic.twitter.com/Og6LjKp1Cb
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 21, 2019
Stay up-to-date on the newest members of the Kings family on Kings.com as well as team social channels!