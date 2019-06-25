Sactown Well Represented at 2019 NBA Awards
With the NBA Finals and Draft wrapped up, thousands tuned into TNT on Monday night to see which players would take home their own gold at the 2019 NBA Awards.
This year’s show, hosted by Shaquille O’Neil, was full of fun and surprises. The Kings may not have had any crowning moments at the event, but MIP nominee, De’Aaron Fox, and Basketball Executive of the Year nominee, Vlade Divac, stepped out in some winning drip to walk the red carpet.
Here's how the Kings nominees ranked at this year's ceremony:
2018-19 Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox: 77 points
Buddy Hield: 22 points
Bojan Bogdanovic: 2 points
2018-19 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
Vlade Divac: 1 point
2018-19 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Marvin Bagley III: 6 points
