2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Recap

Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox, and Marvin Bagley III all had a hand in putting on a show at the annual Rising Stars Challenge while Fox and Buddy Hield also took part in the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest on Saturday night.

Four members of the young Kings represented Sacramento this past weekend during the showcase of the best basketball talent from around the Association.

The weekend kicked off with the annual Rising Stars challenge, which rounded up the top players in the League in their rookie and sophomore seasons. The contest featured the Sactown duo of De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III representing Team USA and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who took home last year’s Rising Stars MVP honors in the game, suiting up for Team World.

Team USA was able to break their 2-year losing streak by leading the majority of the game and finishing with a 161-144 win. Fox lived up to his Swipa nickname with five steals and also racked up 16 assists in the game. This marked the second-most assists in a single Rising Stars contest.

But it wasn’t just De’Aaron who shined as MBIII scored 14 points to go with five rebounds and three steals.

Bogi also logged a solid outing with his 15 points, five rebounds and six assists on the night.

Even though MBIII wasn’t tabbed for Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest, he was not shy to show off his hops, by dunking 7 times during Friday night’s game. These jams included an impressive windmill throwdown as well as a 360 finish after receiving a pass from a familiar source.

Heading into Saturday night, we had Fox in the Skills Challenge where he faced Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young. Swipa breezed his way into the lead early on but as the competition wound down to the final objective, Young was able to sneak a three-pointer just before No. 5’s attempt found the net, eliminating De’Aaron.

Buddy Buckets shined in his Three-Point Contest and put on a show in the first round. The Kings guard caught fire in the first round by scoring 26 points to propel him to the finals alongside the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris and Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

However, both Hield and Curry were unable to top Harris’s 26 points that he opened with in the final round.

Despite finishing short of bringing the trophy back to Sacramento, No. 24 remained optimistic afterwards.



"I'm ready to go after it again."@buddyhield on his All-Star Saturday performance pic.twitter.com/TSodY2OJk8 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 17, 2019

Overall the young Kings represented Sactown well and left everything they had on the court in a fun weekend for the squad. With the All-Star festivities now in the rear view, the Kings will look ahead to the next game as they will be back at it against the Warriors on Thursday night.