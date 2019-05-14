2019 Draft Lottery Primer

Sacramento holds three picks in the second round in June's NBA Draft.
Last year was an exciting time at the NBA Draft Lottery.

Entering the night with 18.3 percent odds at moving up and a mere six-percent chance at the No. 2 overall selection, the Kings advanced five spots in what would eventually become the selection of Marvin Bagley III.


This year the Lottery will be different for Sactown, as a trade from 2015 would give the Boston Celtics the selection if that pick lands above the No. 1 selection. If the pick falls at No. 1, that pick would transfer to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It will be the first time the Kings have not had a first-round pick since 2003.

Below is a breakdown of where the team’s slated first-round picks would potentially wind up:

New York 14.00%
Cleveland 14.00%
Phoenix 14.00%
Chicago 12.50%
Atlanta 10.50%
Washington 9.00%
New Orleans 6.00%
Memphis* 6.00%
Dallas** 6.00%
Minnesota 3.00%
Los Angeles Lakers 2.00%
Charlotte 1.00%
Miami 1.00%
Sacramento* 1.00%

While no first rounder will be available to Sactown this year, the Kings do possess three second-round picks (No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60).

To watch the excitement unfold, tune in on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 14.

For complete Kings Draft Lottery coverage, stay tuned to Kings.com as well as team social channels!

