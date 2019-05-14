2019 Draft Lottery Primer

Last year was an exciting time at the NBA Draft Lottery.

Entering the night with 18.3 percent odds at moving up and a mere six-percent chance at the No. 2 overall selection, the Kings advanced five spots in what would eventually become the selection of Marvin Bagley III.

This year the Lottery will be different for Sactown, as a trade from 2015 would give the Boston Celtics the selection if that pick lands above the No. 1 selection. If the pick falls at No. 1, that pick would transfer to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It will be the first time the Kings have not had a first-round pick since 2003.

Below is a breakdown of where the team’s slated first-round picks would potentially wind up:

New York 14.00%

Cleveland 14.00%

Phoenix 14.00%

Chicago 12.50%

Atlanta 10.50%

Washington 9.00%

New Orleans 6.00%

Memphis* 6.00%

Dallas** 6.00%

Minnesota 3.00%

Los Angeles Lakers 2.00%

Charlotte 1.00%

Miami 1.00%

Sacramento* 1.00%

While no first rounder will be available to Sactown this year, the Kings do possess three second-round picks (No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60).

To watch the excitement unfold, tune in on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 14.

For complete Kings Draft Lottery coverage, stay tuned to Kings.com as well as team social channels!