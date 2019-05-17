2019 Draft Early Entrants Primer

60 players will hear their names called during the 2019 NBA Draft, but the number of entrants into the process continues to grow.

Since 2015, prospects applying for early eligibility have steadily increased, growing from 91 participants in 2015 to 233 this year.

While Sacramento won't have a first-round selection this year, the Kings possess three second-round picks — No. 40, No. 47 and No. 60 — in June.

Below are the 233 players who have applied for early entry, via NBA.com.

NCAA Prospects

Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Sophomore

Bryce Aiken Harvard 6-0 Junior

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Virginia Tech 6-5 Sophomore

Al-Wajid Aminu North Florida 6-7 Junior

Desmond Bane TCU 6-5 Junior

RJ Barrett Duke 6-7 Freshman

Charles Bassey Western Kentucky 6-11 Freshman

Tyus Battle Syracuse 6-6 Junior

Troy Baxter Jr. FGCU 6-8 Sophomore

Darius Bazley Princeton HS (OH) 6-9 Post-Graduate

Kerry Blackshear Jr. Virginia Tech 6-10 Junior

Phil Bledsoe Glenville State (WV) 6-6 Junior

Bol Bol Oregon 7-2 Freshman

Marques Bolden Duke 6-11 Junior

Jordan Bone Tennessee 6-3 Junior

Ky Bowman Boston College 6-1 Junior

DaQuan Bracey Louisiana Tech 5-11 Junior

Keith Braxton St. Francis (PA) 6-4 Junior

Ignas Brazdeikis Michigan 6-7 Freshman

Oshae Brissett Syracuse 6-8 Sophomore

Armoni Brooks Houston 6-3 Junior

Charlie Brown Jr. St. Joseph’s 6-7 Sophomore

Moses Brown UCLA 7-1 Freshman

Nico Carvacho Colorado State 6-11 Junior

Yoeli Childs BYU 6-8 Junior

Brandon Clarke Gonzaga 6-8 Junior

Nicolas Claxton Georgia 6-11 Sophomore

Amir Coffey Minnesota 6-8 Junior

RJ Cole Howard 6-1 Sophomore

Tyler Cook Iowa 6-9 Junior

Anthony Cowan Jr. Maryland 6-0 Junior

Jarrett Culver Texas Tech 6-5 Sophomore

Jarron Cumberland Cincinnati 6-5 Junior

Caleb Daniels Tulane 6-4 Sophomore

Tulio Da Silva Missouri State 6-8 Junior

Aubrey Dawkins UCF 6-6 Junior

Javin DeLaurier Duke 6-10 Junior

Silvio De Sousa Kansas 6-9 Sophomore

Mamadi Diakite Virginia 6-9 Junior

Alpha Diallo Providence 6-7 Junior

James Dickey UNCG 6-10 Junior

David DiLeo Central Michigan 6-7 Junior

Davon Dillard Shaw (NC) 6-5 Junior

Luguentz Dort Arizona State 6-4 Freshman

Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Freshman

Jason Draggs Lee College (TX) 6-9 Freshman

Aljami Durham Indiana 6-4 Sophomore

Carsen Edwards Purdue 6-1 Junior

CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Freshman

Steven Enoch Louisville 6-10 Junior

Bruno Fernando Maryland 6-10 Sophomore

Jaylen Fisher TCU 6-2 Junior

Savion Flagg Texas A&M 6-7 Sophomore

Daniel Gafford Arkansas 6-11 Sophomore

Darius Garland Vanderbilt 6-2 Freshman

Eugene German Northern Illinois 6-0 Junior

TJ Gibbs Notre Dame 6-3 Junior

Quentin Goodin Xavier 6-4 Junior

Tony Goodwin II Redemption Christian Acad. (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate

Kellan Grady Davidson 6-5 Sophomore

Devonte Green Indiana 6-3 Junior

Quentin Grimes Kansas 6-5 Freshman

Jon Axel Gudmundsson Davidson 6-4 Junior

Kyle Guy Virginia 6-2 Junior

Rui Hachimura Gonzaga 6-8 Junior

Jaylen Hands UCLA 6-3 Sophomore

Jerrick Harding Weber State 6-1 Junior

Jared Harper Auburn 5-11 Junior

Kevon Harris Stephen F. Austin 6-6 Junior

Jaxson Hayes Texas 6-11 Freshman

Dewan Hernandez Miami 6-11 Junior

Tyler Herro Kentucky 6-5 Freshman

Amir Hinton Shaw (NC) 6-5 Junior

Jaylen Hoard Wake Forest 6-8 Freshman

Daulton Hommes Point Loma Nazarene (CA) 6-8 Junior

Talen Horton-Tucker Iowa State 6-4 Freshman

De’Andre Hunter Virginia 6-7 Sophomore

Ty Jerome Virginia 6-5 Junior

Jayce Johnson Utah 7-0 Junior

Keldon Johnson Kentucky 6-6 Freshman

Markell Johnson North Carolina State 6-1 Junior

Tyrique Jones Xavier 6-9 Junior

Mfiondu Kabengele Florida State 6-10 Sophomore

Sacha Killeya-Jones NC State 6-11 Junior

Louis King Oregon 6-9 Freshman

V.J. King Louisville 6-6 Junior

Nathan Knight William & Mary 6-10 Junior

Sagaba Konate West Virginia 6-8 Junior

Martin Krampelj Creighton 6-9 Junior

Romeo Langford Indiana 6-6 Freshman

Cameron Lard Iowa State 6-9 Sophomore

A.J. Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Freshman

Dedric Lawson Kansas 6-9 Junior

Jalen Lecque Brewster Academy (NH) 6-3 Post-Graduate

Jacob Ledoux Texas-Permian Basin 6-3 Junior

Nassir Little North Carolina 6-6 Freshman

Tevin Mack Alabama 6-6 Junior

Malik Maitland Bethune-Cookman 5-9 Guard

Trevor Manuel Olivet (MI) 6-9 Junior

Jermaine Marrow Hampton 6-0 Junior

Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Sophomore

Charles Matthews Michigan 6-6 Junior

Skylar Mays LSU 6-4 Junior

Jalen McDaniels San Diego State 6-10 Sophomore

Davion Mintz Creighton 6-3 Junior

EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Freshman

Ja Morant Murray State 6-3 Sophomore

Andrew Nembhard Florida 6-5 Freshman

Kouat Noi TCU 6-7 Sophomore

Zach Norvell Jr. Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore

Jaylen Nowell Washington 6-4 Sophomore

Joel Ntambwe UNLV 6-9 Freshman

Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-8 Sophomore

Chuma Okeke Auburn 6-8 Sophomore

KZ Okpala Stanford 6-9 Sophomore

Miye Oni Yale 6-6 Junior

Devonte Patterson Prairie View A&M 6-7 Junior

Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Freshman

Lamar Peters Mississippi State 6-0 Junior

Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Freshman

Jalen Pickett Siena 6-4 Freshman

Shamorie Ponds St. John’s 6-1 Junior

Jordan Poole Michigan 6-5 Sophomore

Cletrell Pope Bethune-Cookman 6-9 Junior

Nik Popovic Boston College 6-11 Junior

Jontay Porter Missouri 6-11 Sophomore

Kevin Porter Jr. USC 6-6 Freshman

Myles Powell Seton Hall 6-2 Junior

Payton Pritchard Oregon 6-2 Junior

Neemias Queta Utah State 6-11 Freshman

Brandon Randolph Arizona 6-6 Sophomore

Cam Reddish Duke 6-8 Freshman

Isaiah Reese Canisius 6-5 Junior

Naz Reid LSU 6-10 Freshman

Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Sophomore

LaQuincy Rideau South Florida 6-1 Junior

Austin Robinson Kentucky Christian 6-2 Sophomore

Isaiah Roby Nebraska 6-8 Junior

Ayinde Russell Morehouse 6-3 Junior

Kevin Samuel TCU 6-11 Freshman

Paul Scruggs Xavier 6-3 Sophomore

Samir Sehic Tulane 6-9 Junior

Josh Sharkey Samford 5-10 Junior

Simisola Shittu Vanderbilt 6-10 Freshman

Nike Sibande Miami (OH) 6-4 Sophomore

Justin Simon St. John’s 6-5 Junior

D’Marcus Simonds Georgia State 6-3 Junior

Ja’Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Freshman

Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Sophomore

Derrik Smits Valparaiso 7-1 Junior

Lamar Stevens Penn State 6-8 Junior

Jalen Sykes St. Clair College (Canada) 6-5 Junior

Marlon Taylor LSU 6-6 Junior

Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Sophomore

Killian Tillie Gonzaga 6-10 Junior

Donnie Tillman Utah 6-7 Sophomore

Tres Tinkle Oregon State 6-8 Junior

Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Freshman

Rayjon Tucker Arkansas-Little Rock 6-5 Junior

Justin Turner Bowling Green 6-4 Sophomore

Nick Ward Michigan State 6-8 Junior

PJ Washington Jr. Kentucky 6-8 Sophomore

Tremont Waters LSU 5-11 Sophomore

Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Sophomore

Coby White North Carolina 6-5 Freshman

Jimmy Whitt Jr. SMU 6-3 Junior

Joe Wieskamp Iowa 6-6 Freshman

Lindell Wigginton Iowa State 6-2 Sophomore

Kris Wilkes UCLA 6-8 Sophomore

Charles Williams Howard 6-6 Junior

Emmitt Williams LSU 6-7 Freshman

Grant Williams Tennessee 6-7 Junior

Zion Williamson Duke 6-7 Freshman

Holland Woods II Portland State 6-0 Sophomore

Kenny Wooten Oregon 6-9

International Prospects

Dikembe Andre Paulistano (Brazil) 6-9 1999 DOB

Darko Bajo Cedevita (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB

Aleksander Balcerowski Gran Canaria (Spain) 7-1 2000 DOB

Goga Bitadze Buducnost (Montenegro) 7-0 1999 DOB

Vrenz Bleijenbergh Antwerp (Belgium) 6-9 2000 DOB

Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB

Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB

Ognjen Carapic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-4 1998 DOB

Leo Cizmic Girona (Spain) 6-8 1998 DOB

Digue Diawara Pau Orthez (France) 6-9 1998 DOB

Nenad Dimitrijevic Joventut (Spain) 6-1 1998 DOB

Felipe Dos Anjos Melilla (Spain) 7-2 1998 DOB

Yago Dos Santos Paulistano (Brazil) 5-10 1999 DOB

Sekou Doumbouya Limoges (France) 6-8 2000 DOB

Henri Drell Baunach (Germany) 6-9 2000 DOB

Paul Eboua Roseto (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB

Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB

Biram Faye Avila (Spain) 6-9 2000 DOB

Ivan Fevrier Levallois (France) 6-9 1999 DOB

Aleix Font Barcelona (Spain) 6-4 1998 DOB

Philipp Herkenhoff Vechta (Germany) 6-10 1999 DOB

Dalibor Ilic Igokea (Bosnia) 6-8 2000 DOB

Matas Jogela Dzukija (Lithuania) 6-6 1998 DOB

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis Holargos (Greece) 6-6 1999 DOB

Mate Kalajzic Split (Croatia) 6-2 1998 DOB

Lukasz Kolenda Trefl Sopot (Poland) 6-5 1999 DOB

Marcos Louzada Silva Franca (Brazil) 6-5 1999 DOB

Andrija Marjanovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-8 1999 DOB

Gytis Masiulis Neptunas (Lithuania) 6-9 1998 DOB

Jonas Mattisseck Alba Berlin (Germany) 6-5 2000 DOB

William McDowell-White Baunach (Germany) 6-5 1998 DOB

Nikita Mikhailovskii Avtodor (Russia) 6-6 2000 DOB

Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB

Adam Mokoka Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-5 1998 DOB

Muhaymin Mustafa Tofas (Turkey) 6-5 1999 DOB

Toni Nakic Sibenik (Croatia) 6-8 1999 DOB

Abdoulaye N’Doye Cholet (France) 6-7 1998 DOB

Tanor Ngom Ryerson (Canada) 7-2 1998 DOB

Joshua Obiesie Wurzburg (Germany) 6-6 2000 DOB

David Okeke Fiat Torino (Italy) 6-8 1998 DOB

Louis Olinde Brose Baskets (Germany) 6-9 1998 DOB

Zoran Paunovic FMP (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB

Dino Radoncic Murcia (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB

Sander Raieste Baskonia (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB

Neal Sako Levallois (France) 6-10 1998 DOB

Luka Samanic Olimpija (Slovenia) 6-10 2000 DOB

Tadas Sedekerskis Baskonia (Spain) 6-8 1998 DOB

Njegos Sikiras Tormes (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB

Borisa Simanic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 6-11 1998 DOB

Deividas Sirvydis Rytas (Lithuania) 6-7 2000 DOB

Khadim Sow ASVEL (France) 6-11 1999 DOB

Filip Stanic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1998 DOB

Michael Uchendu Coruna (Spain) 6-10 1998 DOB

Bastien Vautier Nancy (France) 6-11 1998 DOB

Arnas Velicka Tartu Ulikool (Estonia) 6-4 1999 DOB

Warren Woghiren Cholet (France) 6-10 1998 DOB

Arturs Zagars Joventut (Spain) 6-3 2000 DOB

Yovel Zoosman Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-7 1998 DOB

NCAA participants who wish to maintain their NCAA eligibility must withdraw by May 29. International players must withdraw by June 10.