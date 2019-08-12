Breaking Down the 2019-20 Kings Schedule

Kings basketball is almost back and fans got the first glimpse of the upcoming season this Monday when the 2019-20 schedule was released.

With the upcoming 82 games rapidly approaching, here are some key details to be on the lookout for heading into the new campaign.

The Kings open the season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on October 23. This is the first time since 2016-17 that Sactown tips off its season away from home. Sacramento is also 3-0 when playing the Suns in the opening game.

The home opener opponent will be the Portland Trail Blazers. This will be the first time the Kings start a season at home against Portland since the 1990-91 campaign.

During the season, Sacramento will travel a total of 53,071 miles for its road contests - the third highest distance in the League.



NBA 2019-20 Total miles to be traveled by each team pic.twitter.com/WpxyEmn0yb — Ed Küpfer (@EdKupfer) August 12, 2019 Sactown’s longest homestand is an 11-day stretch with six games and the longest road trip will be 10 days with five games.

The Kings will play one nationally televised game on ESPN against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11 with seven additional contests set to air on NBA TV. Sacramento will also compete on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the road against the Miami Heat on January 20.

The season finale will take place at home against the Golden State Warriors on April 15th.

The full schedule and more info on getting tickets can be viewed here.