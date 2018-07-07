2018 Summer League Primer
With Summer League upon us, all 30 teams descend upon Las Vegas anxiously awaiting their opportunity to display their young talent and build upon last season.
Now, check out how you can stay up to date on all the action as it unfolds.
TV
ESPN Network
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. PDT, tune-in to ESPN to watch the Kings take on the Phoenix Suns in a battle between No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III. ESPN will continue its coverage throughout the desert with primetime matchups.
NBA TV
NBA TV will be your home for all Summer League action throughout the tournament. Live coverage, analysis and interviews will be provided daily to ensure fans get all their Las Vegas fixings. The Starters also are live in the desert providing comprehensive live coverage from Thomas & Mack Center, interviews and fun with guests.
