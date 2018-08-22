2018 AR/VR Pitch-Fest Comes to Golden 1 Center
Up and coming start-ups will visit Sacramento in hopes of earning an opportunity to be supported by investors.
In collaboration with Capital Region AR VR Accelerator and the Sacramento Kings, augmented and virtual reality start-ups will descend upon Golden 1 Center on August 29 for a chance to be backed by tech investors and influencers.
Partners include McClatchy New Ventures Lab, Clark Pacific and Moneta Ventures. Collaborators include HaneyBiz, I/O Labs, NC Tech Connection, HTC, Greater Sacramento Economic Council, City of Sacramento, Five Star Bank and Tech Future Group.
16 start-ups will take the stage and present their creations to a panel of investors for five minutes of pitch time. Following their time, judges will conduct five minutes of Q&A before selecting a start-up to participate in a customized accelerator program.
The top presenter will be selected into the 11-week program which includes a custom, milestone plan, networking opportunities and $50,000 in seed investment capital. Additionally, another round of investors await the presenters after the program in order to encourage sustainable success.
Start-ups aiming to enter can register here, and attendees to the free event on August 29 at Golden 1 Center can apply here to watch.