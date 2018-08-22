2018 AR/VR Pitch-Fest Comes to Golden 1 Center

In collaboration with Capital Region AR VR Accelerator and the Sacramento Kings, augmented and virtual reality start-ups will descend upon Golden 1 Center on August 29 for a chance to be backed by tech investors and influencers.

Partners include McClatchy New Ventures Lab, Clark Pacific and Moneta Ventures. Collaborators include HaneyBiz, I/O Labs, NC Tech Connection, HTC, Greater Sacramento Economic Council, City of Sacramento, Five Star Bank and Tech Future Group.

16 start-ups will take the stage and present their creations to a panel of investors for five minutes of pitch time. Following their time, judges will conduct five minutes of Q&A before selecting a start-up to participate in a customized accelerator program.

The top presenter will be selected into the 11-week program which includes a custom, milestone plan, networking opportunities and $50,000 in seed investment capital. Additionally, another round of investors await the presenters after the program in order to encourage sustainable success.

Start-ups aiming to enter can register here, and attendees to the free event on August 29 at Golden 1 Center can apply here to watch.