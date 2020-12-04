Barnes: ‘Our Young Guys Are Going to Play’

At 28-years-old, Harrison Barnes is a veteran presence.

With an already young squad and three rookies joining the team, Barnes’ experience is vital for Sacramento's growth this upcoming season.

“The biggest thing with us this year is that our young guys are going to play,” Barnes said this week. “It’s not a matter of saying, ‘Hey, you know, when the moment arises, be prepared for X, Y and Z.’ It’s ‘No, the moment is going to be here.’”

De’Aaron Fox is just 22-years-old with Marvin Bagley III anchoring the paint at 21-years-old. Rookies Tyrese Haliburton (20), Robert Woodard II (21) and Jahmi'us Ramsey (19) round out Sactown's rookie class.

"The moment is going to be here for you in 10 days or 12 days ... so you have to learn on the fly. Don’t be too hard on yourself,” Barnes continued. “There’s going to be ups and downs, but as a young player you have the opportunity to be thrown into the fire and you’ve just got to embrace it.”