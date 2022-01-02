Arco Pump to Snack

Pump to Snack

We’ve teamed up with ARCO during the 2021-22 season for the Pump to Snack promotion! Sacramento Kings fans who purchase at least $40 in gas from a participating ARCO gas station will unlock $25 in food and beverage credit, redeemable during Sacramento Kings home games at Golden 1 Center.

Here’s How it Works

Purchase at least $40 in gas from a participating ARCO gas station between January 1, 2022 and April 5, 2022 and make sure you save your receipt! Bring your receipt to a Sacramento Kings home game during the 2021-22 season and visit the Guest Services booth, located at Section 109. Show your receipt to the Guest Services attendant. Receive your $25 food and beverage voucher!

Find an Arco Location today!

Official Rules

The Pump to Snack promotion (the “Promotion”) is sponsored by ARCO. During the Promotional Period, purchase a minimum of forty dollars ($40.00) of fuel in a single transaction at a participating ARCO gas station and present your receipt to an attendant at the Golden 1 Center Guest Services booth, located at Section 109 to receive a twenty-five dollar ($25.00) food and beverage voucher, redeemable during Sacramento Kings home games at Golden 1 Center.

Promotional Period: 12:00:01 AM, PT on January 1, 2022, through 12:00:01 AM, PT on April 5, 2022 while supplies last (the “Promotional Period”).

How to Participate in the Promotion:

Purchase a minimum of forty dollars ($40.00) of fuel in a single transaction beginning January 1, 2022, through and including April 5, 2022, at a participating ARCO gas station Collect your ARCO receipt that shows the transaction for a minimum of forty dollars ($40.00) purchase of fuel and present it to an attendant at the Golden 1 Center Guest Services booth, located at Section 109 to receive a twenty-five dollar ($25.00) food and beverage voucher, redeemable during Sacramento Kings home games at Golden 1 Center.

ELIGIBILITY: The Promotion is only open to legal residents of the United States who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of July 22, 2021. This Promotion may not be combined with any other offer and is not valid on previously purchased tickets. LIMIT ONE (1) PROMOTION OFFER REDEMPTION AT GOLDEN 1 CENTER PER PARTY, PER DAY DURING THE PROMOTION PERIOD.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Offer good while supplies last. Any transportation to or from any game or any expenses not listed in these rules will be the sole responsibility of the ticker holder. By participating in the Promotion, each participant accepts and agrees to these Official Rules.

The Sponsor, ticket administrator, and their agents shall not be liable for any circumstances which may prevent or delay the eligible Sacramento Kings games from being played. By participating in this Promotion you agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, the ticket administrator, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and marketing agencies and each of their respective parent companies and each such company's officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, including all claims arising out of, but not limited to, injuries or damages of any kind sustained in connection with your participation in the Promotion or from the receipt, acceptance, enjoyment, and/or use or misuse of any tickets obtained in connection with the Promotion. The Sponsor reserves the right to change or cancel the Promotion at any time without prior notice. Void where prohibited by law.

By participating, participants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor and/or Prize Provider; the National Basketball Association and its Member Teams; NBA Properties, Inc.; and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent corporations, and their officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents from and against any claims made by participants or any other third parties related in any way to the operation of this Promotion, as well as any other claims, damages or liability due to any injuries, damages or losses (whether alleged, threatened, or actual) to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity or participation in this Promotion. Furthermore, by participating and/or accepting the Prize, each participant agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind, to the Sponsor, Prize Provider and all of its affiliates and subsidiaries, the National Basketball Association and is Member Teams and NBA Properties, Inc. the right to the use of his or her name, likeness or photograph in any and all advertising, promotions and other publicity conducted carried out by the above parties.

The Promotion is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California. By participating, all participants hereby irrevocably agree that the federal, state, and local courts located in Sacramento County, CA shall have exclusive jurisdiction and shall be the exclusive venue for any disputes arising from or relating to these official rules and this Promotion. Any dispute arising from or relating to these official rules or this promotion shall be determined by binding arbitration in Sacramento County, California.

SPONSOR: The Sponsors of the Promotion are BP West Coast Products LLC, 4 Centerpointe Drive, La Palma, CA 90623 and Sacramento Kings Limited Partnership, 500 J St. 4th.