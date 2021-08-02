916 Crew Auditions

The Sacramento Kings are excited to kick off the 2021 audition process for the 916 Crew! This high-energy, diverse, co-ed entertainment dance team will feature a variety of routines including jazz, jazz funk, hip hop and break. Read below to get an in-depth look on the audition process so you can come prepared.

CASTING

We’re looking for versatile and dynamic dancers! The 916 Crew performs at Sacramento Kings home games and represents the organization both on and off the court, serving as ambassadors of the local Sacramento community through outreach events, mentorship programs and appearances. Casting for the 2021-22 season will include dancers who perform in a variety of styles including jazz, hip hop, heels, breakdancing and cultural styles.

Those auditioning must be 18 years old by October 1, 2021.

DATES & LOCATION

August 13 // Prep Class

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 27 // Open Audition

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Registration begins at 5:00 p.m.

August 28 // Callbacks

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.

Semi-Finals will be held on Sunday, August 29 and will include interviews and a final round of dance.

All events will take place at Sleep Train Arena (Practice Facility) located at 1 Sports Pkwy., Sacramento, CA 95834.

REGISTRATION

Prior to attending the in-person auditions on August 27, please complete this form. The registration process will close on August 26, 2021.

WHAT TO WEAR

Show us your style! We recommend sporty, fit athletic wear that shows your movement.

If you are selected for the Semi-Finals on August 29, it will include an interview process. For the interview, please plan to wear business attire.