Help Select Our 2021 Capitalize Winner

As part of a collaborative effort, the Sacramento Kings, 3STEPS4WARD, the City of Sacramento Office of Innovation and Economic Development’s Sacramento Urban Technology Lab Initiative and Ernest & Young have launched the sixth annual Capitalize contest. As part of the ongoing competition, the four selected finalists now need the help of fans to be chosen as the winner.

Check out the four finalists (in their own words) and be sure to make your pick on who should be crowned the 2021 Capitalize winner:

Credder

Credder is the world’s largest news review platform, aggregating credibility reviews on articles, authors and outlets, rated by verified journalists and the public. With today’s record levels of distrust in online news, Credder’s credibility scores help readers avoid time-wasting clickbait and quickly find the most trusted news and sources on any subject. Credder’s scores can be licensed by social media, search engines, web browsers and news aggregators who are under increasing pressure from their users, the media and regulators to address content credibility issues on their own platforms.

@CredderApp

EVLife

Ev Life is on a mission to make it easy for drivers to find and finance an electric car that saves them money and the planet. Our solutions support the EV buyer’s unique customer journey from end to end, making buying an EV as simple as buying a gas car.

@evlife_co

FloraPulse

Based on Cornell University technology, FloraPulse has developed implantable microchip sensors that directly measure the water status of agricultural crops, to provide--by far--the most accurate irrigation recommendations. Our technology will help growers worldwide make an extra $100B in fruits and nuts. We have been funded by $1.2M in non-dilutive awards, sold product in 9 countries and have ongoing sales with large multinational companies.

@FloraPulse

Humaxa

It’s almost impossible to predict and prevent workforce issues – until now. Humaxa’s anonymous AI Assistant encourages employees to open up and share authentic feedback. For employees, it offers immediate solutions, right in the flow of work. For employers, it acts as an “early warning system” that prevents workforce issues from ever becoming issues in the first place.

@HumaxaInc

How to Vote:

Fans can visit Kings.com/Capitalize to view each of the final pitch videos and vote by:

Filling out the voting form found on the Capitalize webpage – or – Casting a vote on Twitter by including – @SacramentoKings, the hashtag #Capitalize2021 and the company's twitter handle – in a tweet.

Rules:

The voting form can only be filled out once in the contest period, but fans can vote daily on social media. Fans can only vote for one finalist per day using social media, and votes for multiple finalists will not be counted.

Retweets will not be counted as votes.

Fans are encouraged to vote daily for their favorite company until Sunday, May 9, just before halftime. Fan votes will be tallied together with the judges’ votes to determine the 2021 Capitalize winner.

The Capitalize contest is just one of the franchise’s commitments to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the Sacramento region. By highlighting the local emerging innovation economy, the Kings continue to look for ways to foster future creativity in the #SacramentoProud community.

For more information on the Capitalize contest, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.