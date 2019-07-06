2019 Summer League Primer

Now, check out how you can stay up to date on all the action as it unfolds.

TV

NBA TV

NBA TV will be your home for all Summer League action throughout the tournament. Live coverage, analysis and interviews will be provided daily to ensure fans get all their Las Vegas fixings. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Sacramento will face China in their Las Vegas debut.

On Monday, NBA TV again hosts the Kings as they battle the Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Finally, the Kings will play the Los Angeles Clippers in their final matchup before tournament play on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

ESPN Network

ESPN will continue its coverage throughout the desert with primetime matchups.

On Tuesday, the Kings will play their only matchup on ESPN2 when they face the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Full Summer League Roster



No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Last Team/Country Yrs 41 Brandon Ashley F 6-9 230 07/15/94 APOEL Nicosia/Arizona/USA R 36 Bryce Brown G 6-3 199 07/24/96 Auburn/USA R 22 Semaj Christon G 6-3 190 11/01/92 Hapoel Be’er Sheva/Xavier/USA 1 34 Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 249 02/01/96 Golden State Warriors/Georgetown/USA 1 31 Milton Doyle G 6-4 180 10/31/93 UCAM Murica/Loyola (IL)/USA 1 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 205 03/26/97 Sacramento Kings/Kentucky/Sudan R 7 Kyle Guy G 6-2 170 08/11/97 Virginia/USA R 0 Justin James G 6-7 183 01/24/97 Wyoming/USA R 9 BJ Johnson F 6-7 200 12/21/95 Sacramento Kings/La Salle/USA 1 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Sacramento Kings/Kansas/USA 2 42 Eric Mika F/C 6-10 230 01/05/95 Media Bayreuth/Brigham Young/USA R 45 Isaiah Pineiro F 6-6 221 02/05/95 San Diego/USA R 13 Alex Robinson G 6-1 176 05/20/95 TCU/USA R 50 Caleb Swanigan F/C 6-9 250 04/18/97 Sacramento Kings/Purdue/USA 2 33 Hollis Thompson F 6-8 206 04/03/91 Northern Arizona Suns/Georgetown/USA 4

California Classic Recap





Comprehensive Summer League Coverage

