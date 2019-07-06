2019 Summer League Primer
Now, check out how you can stay up to date on all the action as it unfolds.
TV
NBA TV
NBA TV will be your home for all Summer League action throughout the tournament. Live coverage, analysis and interviews will be provided daily to ensure fans get all their Las Vegas fixings. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Sacramento will face China in their Las Vegas debut.
On Monday, NBA TV again hosts the Kings as they battle the Dallas Mavericks at 12:30 p.m. PDT.
Finally, the Kings will play the Los Angeles Clippers in their final matchup before tournament play on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PDT.
ESPN Network
ESPN will continue its coverage throughout the desert with primetime matchups.
On Tuesday, the Kings will play their only matchup on ESPN2 when they face the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. PDT.
Full Summer League Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|College/Last Team/Country
|Yrs
|41
|Brandon Ashley
|F
|6-9
|230
|07/15/94
|APOEL Nicosia/Arizona/USA
|R
|36
|Bryce Brown
|G
|6-3
|199
|07/24/96
|Auburn/USA
|R
|22
|Semaj Christon
|G
|6-3
|190
|11/01/92
|Hapoel Be’er Sheva/Xavier/USA
|1
|34
|Marcus Derrickson
|F
|6-7
|249
|02/01/96
|Golden State Warriors/Georgetown/USA
|1
|31
|Milton Doyle
|G
|6-4
|180
|10/31/93
|UCAM Murica/Loyola (IL)/USA
|1
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|205
|03/26/97
|Sacramento Kings/Kentucky/Sudan
|R
|7
|Kyle Guy
|G
|6-2
|170
|08/11/97
|Virginia/USA
|R
|0
|Justin James
|G
|6-7
|183
|01/24/97
|Wyoming/USA
|R
|9
|BJ Johnson
|F
|6-7
|200
|12/21/95
|Sacramento Kings/La Salle/USA
|1
|10
|Frank Mason III
|G
|5-11
|190
|04/03/94
|Sacramento Kings/Kansas/USA
|2
|42
|Eric Mika
|F/C
|6-10
|230
|01/05/95
|Media Bayreuth/Brigham Young/USA
|R
|45
|Isaiah Pineiro
|F
|6-6
|221
|02/05/95
|San Diego/USA
|R
|13
|Alex Robinson
|G
|6-1
|176
|05/20/95
|TCU/USA
|R
|50
|Caleb Swanigan
|F/C
|6-9
|250
|04/18/97
|Sacramento Kings/Purdue/USA
|2
|33
|Hollis Thompson
|F
|6-8
|206
|04/03/91
|Northern Arizona Suns/Georgetown/USA
|4
California Classic Recap
Comprehensive Summer League Coverage
For complete Kings Summer League coverage throughout the festivities, including exclusive content and official news, stay current with Kings.com, the Kings App and team social channels!