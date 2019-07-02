Walker leads Spurs past Cavs to open the SLC Summer League

The 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League tipped off Monday night, with the San Antonio Spurs running to a 97-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Antonio's Lonnie Walker, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, led all scorers with 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Walker shot 8-for-12 from the field and added seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in a team-high 29 minutes.

The game was tight until the second half, when the Spurs outscored the Cavs 27-19 in the third quarter and then held on for the victory.

No. 26 overall pick Dylan Windler led the Cavs with 19 points. The 6-foot-8 forward hit his first shot—a three from the top of the key—and proceeded to shoot 7-for-13 the rest of the way. Windler went 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals in his NBA debut.

Naz Mitrou-Long, who played 14 games for the Utah Jazz and 32 games for the SLC Stars last season, finished with 16 points, eight assists and two steals for the Cavs. Marques Bolden added 10 points, eight rebounds and two big blocks in the loss.

The Spurs will face the Grizzlies at 5pm on Tuesday, while the Cavs will take on the Jazz at 7pm.

Notable

Cleveland's Malik Newman—a second-year guard out of Kansas—caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the final 10 minutes. ... No. 19 overall pick Luka Samanic finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks. ... The Spurs shot 63.0 percent from the field. The Cavaliers shot 44.7 percent. ... Quinndary Weatherspoon (13 points), Drew Eubanks (13 points) and Ben Moore also scored in doubie figures for the Spurs, while Dean Wade added 14 points for the Cavs. ... Cleveland connected on 9 of their 36 3-pointers (25.0 percent), while San Antonio shot 5-for-12 (41.7 percent) from beyond the arc.