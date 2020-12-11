Utah Jazz sign Trevon Bluiett

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Trevon Bluiett. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Bluiett (6-6, 198, Xavier) appeared in 41 games (15 starts) in 2019-20 with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 14.9 points on 48.7 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three, along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per contest.

The 26-year-old was a four-year collegiate player at Xavier (2014-18). As a senior in 2017-18, he averaged 19.3 points, on 43.7 percent shooting and 41.7 percent from three, along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, earning consensus All-America Second Team honors. He also received All-Big East First Team selections in three-straight seasons (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18)