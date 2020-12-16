Utah Jazz sign Tre Scott

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Tre Scott. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Scott (6-8, 225, Cincinnati) was a four-year collegiate player and in 2019-20 posted averages of 11.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.7 minutes per game. Following his senior season, he was named 2019-20 AAC Defensive Player of the Year, AAC Most Improved Player, First Team All-AAC and earned the AAC’s Sportsmanship Award.

The Darien, Ga., native appeared in 136 games (66 starts) at Cincinnati, owning career averages of 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.4 minutes per contest. He played in 108 wins, the second-most in school history.