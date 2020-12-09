Utah Jazz sign free agent guard Shaq Harrison

The Utah Jazz have signed free agent guard Shaquille Harrison, the team announced Wednesday.

Harrison played 43 games (10 of them as a starter) for the Chicago Bulls during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. He averaged 4.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just over 11 minutes per contest.

The guard played his best basketball as the season progressed, averaging 7 points per game in February and 11.6 points per game (including a career-high 25-point performance against the Pacers) in March. Harrison also shot a career-best 38.1 percent from 3-point territory last season.

The Bulls declined to extend a qualifying offer to Harrison earlier this year, after which he became an unrestricted free agent.

In Utah, the 6-foot-4 Harrison will add depth at the guard spot behind presumed starters Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. The terms of Harrison's deal were not disclosed, per team policy.

The 27-year-old out of Tulsa is entering his fourth NBA season. He has played a combined 139 games with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, averaging 6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.