Getty Images
Utah Jazz sign free agent guard Shaq Harrison
The Utah Jazz have signed free agent guard Shaquille Harrison, the team announced Wednesday.
Harrison played 43 games (10 of them as a starter) for the Chicago Bulls during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. He averaged 4.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just over 11 minutes per contest.
The guard played his best basketball as the season progressed, averaging 7 points per game in February and 11.6 points per game (including a career-high 25-point performance against the Pacers) in March. Harrison also shot a career-best 38.1 percent from 3-point territory last season.
The Bulls declined to extend a qualifying offer to Harrison earlier this year, after which he became an unrestricted free agent.
In Utah, the 6-foot-4 Harrison will add depth at the guard spot behind presumed starters Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. The terms of Harrison's deal were not disclosed, per team policy.
The 27-year-old out of Tulsa is entering his fourth NBA season. He has played a combined 139 games with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, averaging 6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
NEXT UP: