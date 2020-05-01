Utah Jazz players take you inside their kitchens with new Quarantine Cookbook

Quin Snyder’s players start each practice with a few minutes of fundamental defensive drills. The Utah Jazz head coach calls it their daily bread, a sustaining staple of their basketball lives.

With practices on hold, Snyder and the Utah Jazz have been connecting through another fundamental practice.

This time it’s over some actual bread.

“As we went through quarantine, we were looking for some things we could do together as a team,” Snyder said. “Food is a common denominator.”

Dozens and dozens of dirty dishes later, the Utah Jazz have created their own Quarantine Cookbook and video series, a collection of home recipes created by the players, coaches and team chef Anthony Zamora.

New recipes will be released every week on UtahJazz.com.

Whether it’s a refined dinner of scallops and asparagus prepared by self-proclaimed foodie Ed Davis or a comforting bite of Jordan Clarkson’s take on a grilled-cheese sandwich, the Utah Jazz have stayed busy and connected through the power of food over the past two months.

“It’s bringing us closer together as a group,” Zamora said. “It’s a great way to keep building stronger relationships even though we don’t see each other every day.”

Zamora and his team still prepare meals for players in Utah and deliver them to their doorsteps twice a week. “It’s been a great way to help them maintain that high level of conditioning they’re used to,” he said. But both Snyder and Zamora had noticed players getting in the kitchen more often during isolation and wanted to help them elevate their own culinary skills.

“This was going on in every home, with every player,” Snyder said.

So the coach asked his players to do what plenty of others have been doing on Instagram these days: share videos of their meals with everyone else.

“When I mentioned it to Rudy, he knew immediately what he wanted to do,” Snyder said. “So did Donovan.”

Mitchell had actually been working on his recipe for a while. As he spent time in isolation, Mitchell reached out to Zamora to teach him how to cook duck at home.

From Royce O’Neale’s southwest-style salmon tacos to Tony Bradley’s pasta with homemade alfredo sauce to Georges Niang’s breakfast sandwich, Snyder has been impressed with what he’s seen.

“You start to see their personalities come out,” the coach said. “That’s been fun.”

But even with basketball on hold, Snyder’s players can still learn some things from their head coach.

Snyder has been making breakfast for his family nearly every morning, whipping up Swedish pancakes with lingonberries and omelets with smoked salmon and brie that he learned how to make during one trip to Italy.

“I’m not a gourmet chef,” he said, “but I’ve got sufficient skills to be able to take over at times.