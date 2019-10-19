Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder agrees to long-term contract extension

The Utah Jazz and head coach Quin Snyder have agreed to a contract extension, ensuring one of the league’s top coaches will be in Utah for years to come.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Quin and appreciate the collaboration and innovation he’s brought to our franchise," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. ”He is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA and we are excited to solidify his leadership of the Jazz for years to come. Quin has helped create and lead a special team culture on and off the court. His focus on our players' development and the day-to-day environment that he and his coaches have put in place is an excellent foundation.”

The Jazz hired Snyder in the summer of 2014, during the start of a rebuilding effort. Since then, the head coach has helped transform the Jazz organization, turning the team back into a perennial playoff team, and helping to create an innovative basketball culture.

“I am thankful that Quin will continue to be our head for the long-term,” said Greg Miller, NBA Governor for the Utah Jazz. “He is a cornerstone of our success. His work ethic, creativity and ability to orchestrate team chemistry are just a few of the things that make him so valuable to our franchise. I look forward to continued improvement as we work to bring a championship to Utah.”

During Snyder’s tenure in Utah, the coach has led the Jazz to a 227-183 record. In that time, the Jazz have twice hit the 50-win mark. Snyder has also taken the Jazz to playoffs in three consecutive seasons, twice reaching the second round. He finished as the runner-up in the 2018 NBA Coach of the Year voting.

Snyder’s players have lauded the coach’s knowledge of the game and his commitment to winning over the years. Snyder is also known for his ability to create deep connections with his players.

“I’ve said it a million times, but he’s one of, if not the, best coaches I’ve had,” Jazz forward Joe Ingles said. “It’s not just Xs and Os, but the confidence he gives his players.”

That confidence has helped create a special culture within the Jazz locker room.

“He’s really intense and he really knows his stuff,” point guard Mike Conley said. “… He’s just constantly thinking of ways to improve the team, himself as a coach. It’s great for me to have a guy like that trying to make me a better person and player every day. And I know he does that for the rest of the team.”

Snyder has been recognized by his peers, players and general managers around the league as one of basketball’s brightest minds. In a recent anonymous survey of NBA GMs, Snyder was recognized for his unique defensive system and in-game adjustments.

The coach and his staff have come to earn a reputation for being among the best in the league in developing players. That reputation was one of the main reasons guard Emmanuel Mudiay said he signed with the Jazz as a free agent last summer.

“I’d heard nothing but great things. Everybody told me how smart of a coach Coach Snyder is,” Mudiay said. “Witnessing it firsthand, I’ve never seen a coach so detailed. He pays attention to every little detail and he makes it so you can understand it.”