Utah Jazz Foundation Partners with Airbnb.org to Fund 32,200 Nights of Housing for Ukrainian Refugees

The Utah Jazz Foundation today announced a contribution to Airbnb.org – an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating temporary stays for people in moments of crisis – in support of their ongoing effort to provide housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine. The Utah Jazz Foundation’s donation would fund 32,200 nights of housing for Ukrainian refugees – equivalent to nearly double the capacity of the Jazz’s own home arena.

“Connection and community have never been more important than it is today. Millions of people have been forced to leave behind their entire lives in Ukraine. Airbnb.org is connecting host families with refugees in need, creating safe havens when so many communities are being torn apart,” said Ryan Smith, executive chairman and co-founder of Qualtrics and owner of the Utah Jazz. “The Utah Jazz Foundation is honored to partner with Airbnb.org to fund stays for refugees who have fled Ukraine – enough to fill every seat right here in our own house—Vivint Arena—nearly two times over. And we can’t stop there. I encourage every organization to support Airbnb.org’s important initiative, to magnify their impact and house enough refugees to fill their arenas or workplaces.”

Last week, Airbnb.org announced its commitment to offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. These stays will be funded by Airbnb, Inc., donors to Airbnb.org – including the Utah Jazz Foundation – and the generosity of Hosts through Airbnb.org.

“I cannot begin to express my thanks to the Utah Jazz Foundation for their support of Airbnb.org’s work. This incredible commitment will play a meaningful role in helping us meet our goal of providing free, temporary housing to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine – offering not only a roof over their heads, but also a safe place to gather and regroup,” said Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder and chairman of Airbnb.org.

The Utah Jazz Foundation encourages Jazz Nation to join them in this massive effort to help those fleeing Ukraine. Anyone interested in supporting Airbnb.org’s initiative to provide housing to refugees – including by offering free or discounted stays or donating – can go to airbnb.org/help-ukraine to get involved.